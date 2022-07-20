When Peggy Walker retired as Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge in 2019, she had no intentions of returning to the bench.
She was running a successful consulting business.
However, she was asked to return to the bench to fill a void. She was appointed earlier this month by Gov. Brian Kemp as a senior judge in the state Juvenile Court system.
Walker has been assigned as a senior juvenile court judge in Polk County.
Ironically, Walker tried her first juvenile case in Polk County after graduating from law school.
“It is reassuring that people have confidence in the work you do, and ask you to return,” Walker said. “I had no idea the world would change so much after 2019.”
Walker said she has a passion as a child welfare advocate.
“When you have the knowledge in child welfare, you can’t just let it be status quo,” Walker said.
Walker graduated from Georgia State University College of Law with honors and served in private practice before becoming a judge.
She was installed as President of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges in Chicago in 2014 for a one-year term.
Walker has also served as a member of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, chair of the Georgia Alliance for Drug Endangered Children, and on the Georgia CASA Board of Directors.
Among many other career accomplishments, Walker implemented a Family Drug Treatment Program which serves parents with substance abuse problems who have children from birth to age five. This program has offered counseling and treatment to adults who are court-assigned to give them an alternative to incarceration and a chance to become a productive member of society.
Her court received federal funding to join the Zero to Three Court Teams Project in 2010, and that work continues to ensure that infants and toddlers in Douglas County get the best start possible.
