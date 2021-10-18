Shay Johnson is challenging incumbent Nycole Miller for the Ward 2, Post 1 seat on the Douglasville City Council in the upcoming Nov. 2 election.
Johnson says a “temporary moratorium” is needed in building new homes and commercial spaces versus rehabbing/expanding existing homes and storefronts.
“Although both building newer homes and commercial spaces may seem ideal according to the future land use map, I believe a better use initially is to beautify existing homes and warehouses that are currently abandoned,” Johnson said. “I believe a temporary moratorium is needed since the city and county are currently bursting at the seams with traffic. If the temporary moratorium is set in place, this will assist with the traffic problems prior to creating newer issues.”
She said the downtown area is moving in the right direction.
“There are different types of businesses that are here and I believe more are soon to follow to give it more of a vibrant appeal,” she said.
Asked about her feelings on transportation options currently available, Johnson said that Connect Douglas Transit is available in the area with the highest needs.
“For those who are not close to a bus stop, there are also RideShare options with Lyft and Uber along with private transportation companies,” Johnson said.
She called traffic concerns a major issue.
“The traffic concerns are a major issue in our area and continues to become progressively worse with the continuous construction related projects in our area,” Johnson said. “I suggest a temporary moratorium on projects to include warehouses and apartment complexes just to name a few to allow completion of the current projects prior to initiating additional projects.”
Johnson said one thing that she would change in the city’s zoning code would be to ensure warehouses are built in “truly commercial/light industrial” areas.
“If I were able to change one thing in the zoning code, it would be to ensure warehouses are built in truly commercial/light industrial areas that are not near single family residential homes,” she said. “Also, with this same change, I would ensure more homeowners in the area are notified considering some signs are placed in inconspicuous locations. If the city is only notifying residents that are immediately adjacent to the area, but the warehouse will ultimately affect a more widespread area, more homeowners should be notified.”
Johnson pledges to be transparent in her role as a city leader.
“I plan on notifying residents of upcoming projects in the area that may affect them in any way,” she said. “I want to be very transparent in my Leadership and not seemingly keeping issues behind closed doors. Many residents are surprised so many projects are forthcoming that they were totally unaware of.”
Asked how she would evaluate whether or not a project was worth implementing, Johnson said she would seek the voice of her constituents.
“If a proposal was presented to me regarding a public infrastructure, I would reach out to my constituents to see if they too feel it is worth implementing or not,” she said. “I am elected by the residents to be their voice and not just have a personal voice at the table.”
She said she would work to get the city on firmer financial footing.
“If elected, I would initially have to analyze the current financial situation, suspend unnecessary expenditures and seek new business in order to improve financial position,” Johnson said.
If she received a hypothetical $1 million grant to use any way in the city, Johnson said she would make a key hire and take care of frontline workers.
“I would hire a professional grant writer to locate additional grants,” she said.”Then I would give bonuses to front line employees.”
Johnson said Ward 2 is unique because is incorporates the historic downtown area.
“My Ward is unique because it contains Historic Downtown Douglasville, Conference Center and the courthouse,” she said. “More significantly it is the Ward that is “semi-disconnected” since there are several outlying areas including off Lee, Pope and Slater Mill roads. Therefore, the residents have different interests.”
