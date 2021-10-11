Lashun Burr Danley has been on the Douglasville City Council for close to 13 years, the longest continuous tenure of any sitting member.
Danley, who works in education, represents Ward 3, Post 1 which covers the city’s north side. She is being challenged on the Nov. 2 ballot by Marvin Davis, an Army vet and former law enforcement officer.
Danley said she believes downtown Douglasville is “healthy and successful,” while admitting the pandemic has hurt the city’s downtown “and virtually every other downtown area.”
“To realize how much has been accomplished and maintained in our downtown, just think what the downtown area was like 20-to-25 years ago,” Danley said. “Downtown Douglasville is far more dynamic now. Of course, new initiatives must continue to be taken from time to time to keep the downtown area healthy.”
Asked whether it’s more important for the city to build new homes and commercial space or rehab and better utilize existing homes and storefronts, Danley said “it is not an either or situation.”
“We need both,” she said. “It is important to have new construction to enable our residential and commercial areas to keep growing, and it is also important to upgrade existing commercial buildings and residential properties. Also, it is very important to have these improvements and expansions going on throughout the City of Douglasville.”
On whether there are enough transportation options currently available, Danley said that more options would be beneficial but making people aware of existing transportation options and how those options can be used is much more important. She said her focus would be on increasing the number of bus routes and the “frequency of routes” within the current system.
Asked if she thought Douglasville had traffic problems and how she would mitigate concerns about traffic, Danley said, “Growth brings more congestion.”
“Overall, I think the city does a good job,” she said. “We can’t minimize the great importance the opening of the Highway 92 bypass and railroad grade separation crossing have on traffic flow. Also, once this project has been completed, it will further improve traffic safety and traffic movement. There must be continuous attention to traffic movement and traffic safety problems, because these situations change as new developments occur and as driving habits change.”
On the issue of making sure residents are involved in the decision-making process in the city, Danley said it’s important to get information out via avenues such as community meetings, social media and emails because she believes informed citizens will have “more meaningful involvement.”
“Elected officials need to receive input from citizens on the best times and the best ways for this two-way communication to occur,” she said.
Danley did not respond to a question asking what one thing she would change in the city’s zoning code and why.
Asked if someone proposed building a new piece of public infrastructure in the city such as a road or bridge how she would evaluate whether the project was worth implementing, Danley said the city reviews its list of capital improvement project needs every three or four years.
“Any citizen who believes a particular capital improvement project is needed is always welcome to make that request,” she said. “It is never an inappropriate time to make such a recommendation, because our staff constantly is reviewing current priority lists and sometimes changing priorities, or adding or deleting projects. Any time I receive such a proposal, I can tell you that I routinely turn this over to the appropriate staff member to evaluate and then communicate back to me. Subsequent followup depends on these evaluation results.”
Asked what three things she would do to put the city on firmer financial footing, Danley said Douglasville is already on firm financial footing and that she would do things to keep it there.
“The top priority is to live within our means,” she said, noting that even good projects need to wait if there isn’t sufficient funding.
Secondly, she said she would make sure revenue estimates are accurate and not inflated.
Finally, she said that for projects that will be paid for over a period of several years it’s important to make sure the revenue streams for the project will continue on a year-to-year basis.
Asked if she received a $1 million grant for the city to use any way she wanted, what she would do, Danley said she would look at the city’s priority needs and try to determine the need with the highest priority that “does not have much chance of being able to be funded elsewhere.”
She said before she would commit to any project she would make sure the city could afford any continuing costs for the hypothetical project after the grant money is used up.
Asked what makes Ward 3 unique, Danley said from a historical standpoint her ward is the part of Douglasville that “for decades of racial segregation was home to most of this town’s African-American citizens.”
“It has been, and is, unique and special because Ward 3 and our north side are one and the same,” she said. “Ward 3 is where the African-American community down through the years has continued to have its churches, neighborhood businesses, schools, funeral homes, and homes. Although African-Americans now live in all parts of Douglasville, Ward 3 (the north side) continues to be a special place. Many of Ward 3’s current older citizens still remember the discrimination and the struggles from their youth, and memories of those difficult times help make the north side and Ward 3 special even to its current residents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.