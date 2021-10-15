Charles Lollar is challenging incumbent Sam Davis for the for Ward 3, Post 2 seat, which covers the city’s north side. Businessman John Rogers is also vying for the seat.
Lollar said understanding the "direct needs" of the ward’s constitutes is important in the continued development and revitalization of the downtown area.
“Our downtown is in reconstruction and demonstrating deliberate signs of re-vitalization,” Lollar said. “We have seen the growth of both local and national business with a very good diversity of venues to meet the needs of a social and financial diverse growing Douglasville population. I would look to enhance by first ensuring I know the direct needs of my constituents in Ward 3 and proactively pursue 4 to 5 star restaurant venues to enhance sophistication and overall social stability to our Douglasville as we are on the cusp of something paramount for our city.”
Construction of new homes and commercial space is also a key topic for the Ward.
Lollar said there is a need for both new construction and rehabbing and better utilization of existing homes and storefronts.
“We need both — it is not either/or but rather both/and,” Lollar said. “However, in saying that, we must have developed short and long term smart growth planning to ensure our rehabbing efforts are timely that will induce new commercial venues and make our city more attractive for future development. With proper planning, both will ensure a robust tax base for our city and take financial burden off our planning to enable us to increase the salaries of our first responders and civic employees.”
Lollar acknowledged the city has traffic problems. He said at the heart of the issue is "planning opportunities to ensure smart growth that takes into consideration a transportation infrastructure that can accommodate population growth."
"I plan to have immediate discussion with the state and incorporate the voice of our national, state and local elected officials to complete the project and begin exploring the need for a city by-pass that flows traffic north and west of the city,” he said.
Asked about the transportation options and whether they fit the city’s needs, Lollar addressed the Highway 92 project.
“Our transportation options fit the current need of our city,” he said. “However, this will become an immediate concern to address as the Highway 92 project and ensuing development becomes realized. We certainly don’t need more transportation gridlock in our downtown. However, as our commercial and residential infrastructure grows, a need for alternative transportation to meet the demands of population growth will have to be explored.”
Lollar said he would look into updating zoning codes in building residential areas.
“I would look into updating the zoning code to ensure the best and newest materials are used to build our residential areas,” Lollar said. “My concern would be with the architectural landscape of our city and ensure with all new construction we are maintaining the safest, most aesthetic and up-to-date look as possible.”
Lollar insisted that holding town hall meetings would involve residents in the decision-making process.
“Consistent and quarterly town halls at multiple locations to include parks, houses of worship and non-profit venues,” he said. “My decision making starts and stops with my constituents and it is paramount that I provide the opportunity for consistent and accurate information that requires how the city will spend their money.”
Lollar said his budget experience would be beneficial in putting the city on firmer financial footing.
“Detail the current budget,” he said. “With 20-plus years of budget experience, I am fully aware of how to find waste and ensure spending is ethically and efficiently spent. Proactively look for commercial growth in and around the new Highway 92 extension to help contribute to our tax base. Find a way to extend tax breaks to home owners. If people have more money in their pocket and have local venues to spend it the city will have the opportunity for firmer financial footing.”
Asked what he would do if he received a $1 million grant for use for the city, Lollar said he would use it to bring commercial business to the city.
“I would dig into the details of what is most needed — maybe better IT corridor opportunities in and around our city — or business incubator options on the Northside from current business partnerships we have in the city or county,” he said. “But I would be very creative to use that million as a seed in preparation for growth that would bring more tax dollars into our city.”
Lollar said the growth potential makes Ward 3 unique.
“We are in the midst of what could be a great span of growth that would bring jobs, careers, new shopping venues and educational / cultural arts centers for our ward,” he said. “I see a great future for Ward 3 and not just because of the Highway 92 project’s potential, but that of our students! We have had major national artist that have come from our North side and a vast interest in the arts that if nourished can create a phenomenal return investment in our children. In addition the potential of marketing and commercial venues making our Northside the next big thing for the creation our workable livable and playable city.”
