John Rogers is challenging incumbent Douglasville City Councilman Sam Davis and Charles Lollar for the Ward 3, Post 2 seat covering the north side in the Nov. 2 election.
Rogers said that commercial and residential development is an important issue for the ward. He said that the downtown area is “healthy and prosperous.”
“Never has there been greater demand for real estate then in today’s market,” Rogers said. “Ward 3 needs commercial economic planning. Moreover, we need something like a Walmart Neighborhood Market — this would give a pharmacy along with a small strip mall and restaurants. And create new jobs.”
Rogers said that extending bus routes would be one way of addressing transportation concerns.
“We will need to extend the bus routes and build small bus stop areas for safety,” he said.
Asked about traffic concerns, Rogers said the contractor for the Highway 92 hasn’t been held to a “critical path of performance.”
“We need some more avenues into Paulding County and design a new road off South Flat Rock Road,” he said. “One of the biggest reasons our traffic is a problem is because the Highway 92 project — no one has held the contractor to a critical path of performance.”
Rogers said he plans to involve residents in the decision-making process through all types of media and town hall meetings.
“Once we have come up with the pinnacle solutions for the decisions; we would have gatherings and work with a flow chart diagram coupled with a planning Portal that every citizen has a voice,” he said.
Asked if he was presented a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure in the city (road, bridge, etc.), how would he evaluate whether or not that project was worth implementing, Rogers said public safety would be his top priority.
“It would be based on public safety,” he said. “We right now need a Pedestrian overpass crossing the 10 lanes of the Highway 92 extension entering Jessie Davis Park. Truly, this is a public safety issue.”
Rogers said redefining the city’s goals would help put it on a firmer financial footing.
“First, we would need to redefine our goals, next set up a budget according to our goals,” he said. “After, we cut expenses. Also, we need to create an emergency fund. Above all, we need to get out of debt.”
Asked if he received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way he wanted, what he would do with it, Rogers said constructing a pedestrian overpass crossing the 10 lanes of the Highway 92 extension entering Jessie Davis Park.
“Truly, this is a public safety issue,” he said. “All our lives matter.”
Rogers cited the diversity of his ward when asked what makes it unique.
“The diversity that has come to the New Horizon area and Northside,” he said. “The hope we all share for our future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.