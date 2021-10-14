A lifelong resident, Douglasville City Councilman Sam Davis would like to mix the old with the new for a healthy and successful downtown area.
Davis is running for reelection for Ward 3, Post 2, which covers the city’s north side.
He is being challenged by Charles Lollar and John Rogers for the seat on the Nov. 2 ballot.
“I believe our main street is getting better,” Davis said. “Downtown is the heart of Douglasville and represents the health and wealth of the city.
He said he is looking to bring “more main attractions like the amphitheater, businesses, events, improve parking, transportation, and new development while preserving Douglasville’s rich history.”
When it comes to new housing and business development, Davis said rehabbing and better utilizing existing homes and storefronts should be the first option.
“Renovation is less expensive and faster, of course,” Davis said. “With the rising cost of land and materials, we should take the money and fix the wheel and focus on recreating it only when the time is right but not right now.”
In addressing the increasing traffic as the city continues to grow, Davis said improving road conditions will be vital.
“Douglasville is an ever growing city so the more people and businesses increase, the more congestion it will bring,” he said. “I could improve road conditions, but first I would make sure that the roads are in my jurisdiction and doesn’t belong to the state. I could also implement roundabouts, a local park and ride, and sidewalks and bike lanes to local parks and venues.”
Asked how to involve more residents in decision-making process on city issues, he said town hall meetings would be an option.
“Not everyone reads the newspaper,” Davis said. “Not everyone watches the news or is connected via social media. I would hold town hall meetings to make sure that the residents are up to date on what is going on and allow them to express concerns for the community.”
Asked if someone came with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure for the city, how would he evaluate whether or not that project was worth implementing, Davis said he would involve the residents in the decision-making process.
“I would hold town hall meetings to listen to the residents concerns about the community,” Davis said. “I would reach out to public safety, the police and fire department to see if they have any input on what could be improved or implemented.
“I would also get expert opinions and team up with the county commission to see if the project is a great fit for the price and the direction Douglasville is heading.”
Davis said he would look at spending when it came to getting the city on firmer financial footing.
“Cut cost without compromising the integrity of the city,” Davis said. “I would look at the city’s 10 year plan and budget from there. I would also look at local and national trends and see if it’s efficient and sufficient for Douglasville’s interest.”
Davis said that “we are one” and :”together we stand, divided we fall,” is what makes Ward 3 unique.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.