ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has raised more than $100 million toward his reelection bid, according to the final campaign finance report the Democrat will file before Election Day next week.

The $101.7 million Warnock raised through Oct. 19 dwarfs the $37.7 million in the campaign war chest of Republican challenger Herschel Walker – no slouch himself when it comes to fundraising – and put the Georgia Senate campaign on a path toward becoming the nation’s most expensive of the 2022 election cycle.

