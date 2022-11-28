ATLANTA — Georgia’s overtime U.S. Senate campaign has made Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock the leading Senate fundraiser in the nation.

The Warnock campaign had raised more than $175 million through Nov. 16, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission last week, including more than $52 million just since Oct. 20. That’s more than twice the $81 million raised by No.-2 Senate fundraiser Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., in his successful reelection bid.

Trending Videos