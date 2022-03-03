Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Deah Warren as a Superior Court Judge to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of David T. Emerson.
Warren is currently the chief assistant district attorney with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office. She has been in that position since January 2021.
Emerson announced last October that he planned to retire at the end of 2021 to spend more time with his family. Emerson was first elected in 1990 and called his 31 years on the bench serving the citizens of Douglas County “the greatest privilege of my life.”
Prior to her current position in the District Attorney’s office, Warren previously served as Deputy Chief District Attorney for the Major Case Unit and a Senior Assistant District Attorney.
Both Warren and Talia Nurse, Juvenile Court Associate Judge, were the two finalists for the position through the recommendation of the Judicial Nominating Commission.
The JNC interviewed six candidates from among 10 attorneys who originally applied for the position.
Both Warren and Nurse interviewed with Kemp last month.
Warren is a graduate of Georgia State University College of Law and Spelman College.
Check back in this weekend’s Sentinel for more detail on Warren’s appointment.
