Deah Warren was having lunch in downtown Douglasville when her cellphone rang.
It was a number she didn’t recognize, but the chief assistant district attorney answered it.
On the other end was Gov. Brian Kemp telling her that she had been appointed as Superior Court Judge for the Douglas Judicial Circuit.
“Right then, I started tearing up,” Warren said. “I’m extremely grateful that the governor trusted me with this role.”
Warren will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of longtime Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson at the end of 2021. Kemp’s office made Warren’s appointment to the judgeship public on Thursday.
She will sit on the bench two years before having to go before the county’s voters in 2024.
Warren will be sworn in March 16 in a ceremony in Kemp’s office.
Warren is currently the chief assistant district attorney in the county, a position that she has held since January 2021.
Emerson announced last October that he planned to retire at the end of 2021 to spend more time with his family. Emerson was first elected in 1990 and called his 31 years on the bench serving the citizens of Douglas County “the greatest privilege of my life.”
Prior to her current position in the District Attorney’s office, Warren previously served as deputy chief district attorney for the Major Case Unit and as senior assistant district attorney.
Both Warren and Talia Nurse, Juvenile Court Associate Judge, were the two finalists for the position through the recommendation of the Judicial Nominating Commission.
A Memphis native, Warren has tried about 70 jury cases and been first chair on two dozen murder cases.
She said the time in the District Attorney’s office has prepared her this moment.
“I’m familiar with the intimate details of running a courtroom,” Warren said. “I’m prepared to handle these serious matters.”
“We are so excited about chief assistant district attorney Deah Warren’s appointment to serve as a Superior Court judge in Douglas County,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “We are even more excited about the phenomenal work that Deah will do as Judge Warren. Her commitment to justice, her dedication to upholding the law, and her heart for serving others will have a lasting impact for all the members of our community. While it is bittersweet to see her leave, we couldn’t be more grateful for the tremendous contributions she has made to our office over the years.”
The JNC interviewed six candidates from among 10 attorneys who originally applied for the position.
Both Warren and Nurse interviewed with Kemp last month.
Warren is a graduate of Georgia State University College of Law and Spelman College.
She said it has been a long term goal to become a judge.
“I’ve always wanted this in my future,” Warren said. “The opportunity just came quicker. I will take the opportunity when it is presented.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.