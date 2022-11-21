SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Local author Gary Watson’s fourth mystery novel, “Granite County,” is now available to the public.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Local author Gary Watson’s fourth mystery novel, “Granite County,” is now available to the public.
Watson is the former director of Connect Douglas, the transit/public transportation system operated by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Also, he served as editor of the Douglas County Sentinel from 1972 to 1987 and the Bremen Gateway from during 1971-72.
“Granite County” follows rookie detective Kennedy Fleming as she tangles with her misogynic boss Sheriff Henry Kendrick and revisits the death of a high school football star. And, under community pressure, Kendrick tasks Fleming with finding the killer of a small-time drug dealer. Fleming’s investigations uncover secrets that put her in jeopardy and shock Granite County.
“Granite County” was published by Book Vine Press. Watson will hold a book signing for “Granite County” at Douglasville Books, located at 6643 Church St. in downtown Douglasville, on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Watson’s three earlier novels, “Fifteen Minutes of Fame,” “The Second Chapter of a Bad Dream,” and “A Quick Trip Back Home,” have been touted by readers as well-crafted page-turners with numerous unexpected twists and turns.
All of Watson’s four books are available at local independent bookstores, including Douglasville Books, and on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books A Million and other online outlets.
Watson has lived in Villa Rica since 1982. He is married to the former Suzanne Harrison, whose father Dr. James Harrison, owned and operated Carroll Road Pharmacy for many years. Watson’s two daughters, Hayley Watson and Kelli Blankenship, both graduated from Villa Rica High School.
Watson is a graduate of Bremen High School (Class of ’67) where he was class salutatorian. He has an English degree from West Georgia College. During high school and college he worked as a reporter for the Bremen Gateway and was editor of the Gateway from 1971 to 1972. Watson worked at several other newspapers in small Georgia towns, including Douglasville, Canton and Cedartown. Many of the plots and characters for his books are based on his experiences with these publications.
Watson has three more manuscripts, including his first young adult effort, in various stages of development.
For more information on Watson’s works, visit his website, www.garywatsonbooks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.