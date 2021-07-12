Watson publishes third mystery novel; Douglas County library hosting book signing July 20

Former Connect Douglas Director Gary Watson’s third mystery novel, “A Quick Trip Back Home,” is now available to the public.
The Douglas County Public Library on Selman Drive in Douglasville is hosting a book signing for Watson on Tuesday, July 20 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Watson will talk about his newest book at 5:30 p.m. Copies of all three of his books will be available.
Watson was director of the Douglas County Rideshare/Connect Douglas transit services for almost 30 years. He retired in October of 2020.
Prior to working for the county, he was editor of the Douglas County Sentinel from 1973 to 1987.
Watson worked at several other newspapers in small west Georgia towns, and many of the plots and characters for his books are based on his experiences as an editor/reporter with these publications.
Watson has three more manuscripts, including his first young adult effort, in various stages of development.
“A Quick Trip Back Home”
follows Kris Keller, a rising
reporter for an Atlanta newspaper,
as he returns to his southwest Georgia home to make final arrangements for his father who apparently took his own life.
Returning to Fort Phillips,
a small community in serious economic decline, Kris encounters an ex-girlfriend, a high school
rival and odd occurrences. He is
told secretively that his father’s death may not have been self-inflicted.
Despite being estranged from his father, Kris feels obligated to investigate his death. As he does so, the town’s secrets begin to unravel, putting Kris and those closest to him in peril. His quick trip back home becomes an extended stay as he struggles to save his career, his relationships and unlock the mystery of his father’s death.
Watson’s two earlier novels, “Fifteen Minutes of Fame” and “The Second Chapter of A Bad Dream,” were touted by readers as well-crafted page-turners with numerous unexpected twists and turns.
All three books are available online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Books A Million.
For more information on Watson and his writing, visit his website at www.garywatsonbooks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.