ATLANTA — An Augusta University Health System (AUHS) — Wellstar partnership proposed last month is in line with national trends toward health-care partnerships, experts said this week as a few additional details emerged about the plan.

AUHS is a key training facility for medical residents and other future health-care providers. It houses the Medical College of Georgia, the state’s only public medical school. Wellstar, a non-profit health system, currently owns nine hospitals in the Atlanta region.

