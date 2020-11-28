SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
While coronavirus deaths are highly publicized, there is a quieter death toll related to COVID-19 phobia. People are staying home with heart symptoms that often lead to death because of a fear of visiting a hospital during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the Journal of American College of Cardiology reported a drop in nearly 40% of cardiac catheterizations, a procedure to diagnose and treat heart attacks.
While this statistic is national, it’s happening here in the Douglas community.
“Unfortunately, fears of COVID-19 infection have resulted in many patients delaying their chest pain evaluation,” said Dr. Joshua M. Willis. “If the chest pain is a sign of a heart attack or COVID, that delay can prove to be deadly.”
Dr. Willis serves as the medical director of Wellstar Douglas Hospital’s Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory. He explained that once someone’s artery is blocked, heart tissue loses oxygen and deteriorates. In order to prevent further harm, the patient’s blood flow must be restored quickly.
Douglas Hospital’s leading-edge interventional cardiology program offers patients a range of life-saving treatments. But, patients must come to the hospital to benefit.
Clean care
While COVID-19-related stigmas may be killing people who stay home with heart attack symptoms, Wellstar takes every precaution to make care safe for patients.
“Only patients are allowed to come in the hospital,” Dr. Willis said. “This limits the potential exposures and keeps the lobby sparsely populated.”
Patients wear masks, are screened and have rapid testing for COVID-19. Hospital rooms are thoroughly sanitized and negative pressure rooms are available, which are designed to keep airborne diseases from recirculating in the room and hospital.
Of course, all hospital team members routinely don appropriate personal protective equipment and perform rigorous handwashing and use hand sanitizer.
Listen to your heart
(not your phobia)
Some heart attacks are sudden and intense. Others start slowly and seem mildly discomforting. In this case, people are often unsure of what is happening and wait too long before getting help. But the faster the blood flows to the heart after an attack, the less damage the heart suffers, making a full recovery more likely.
“When it comes to heart attacks, time is heart muscle,” Dr. Willis said. “This is the rationale for encouraging people to activate EMS by calling 911 at the first sign of chest pain.”
So how do you know if you’re having a heart attack? Signs include:
• Chest discomfort
• Discomfort in the jaw, back, neck, arms, stomach
• Shortness of breath
• Cold sweats
• Nausea
• Lightheadedness
• Heart palpitations
Calling 911 is the
smarter choice
Technology links first responders with interventional specialists at Wellstar Douglas Hospital, allowing paramedics to send vital information directly to a cardiac physician so the team can be prepared for surgery when the patient arrives. Unfortunately, patients who drive themselves to the hospital (or worse, stay home) can’t benefit from this life-saving technology.
“Delaying your care could be catastrophic,” Dr. Willis said.
