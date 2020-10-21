Wellstar Douglas and Paulding hospitals were recently designated Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Centers by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of Cardiac Care. The designation signifies that the facilities provide outstanding advanced emergency cardiac care aimed at improving survival rates for heart attacks and cardiac arrest.
“Receiving the Emergency Cardiac Care Center designation further illustrates Wellstar’s ability to provide exceptional critical and often life-saving care for patients having heart attacks or other acute cardiac problems,” said Dr. Barry Mangel, chief cardiology officer for Wellstar Health System Cardiovascular Medicine. “Wellstar has a robust network of cardiology experts and services across our system so people can get the right care at the right time — no matter how routine or complex. This designation further validates our ability to offer quality cardiac care for some of our most critical patients.”
The Wellstar Cardiac Network delivers personalized, whole-hearted care and has been nationally recognized for performing life-saving procedures such as percutaneous coronary intervention, which restores blood flow to the heart within 90 minutes or less from the time a patient arrives in the emergency room. Wellstar also features accredited Chest Pain Centers that can quickly treat or transfer heart attack patients for enhanced patient outcomes with targeted expertise.
“We are proud to receive the Emergency Cardiac Center Level II designation as it recognizes our dedication to providing the best heart attack care possible for our Douglas County community, while collaborating with first responders to help them get patients to the right place for the right level of care,” said Dr. Joshua M. Willis, medical director of the cardiac catheterization lab at Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, cardiovascular disease is the single leading cause of death in Georgia and accounts for more than 20,000 deaths annually. Additionally, approximately 350,000 persons in the United States experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OCHA) or sudden death, and about 90% of people who experience an OHCA die. To reduce the death burden from cardiovascular disease and OHCA in Georgia, legislation was signed into law in 2017, establishing the Office of Cardiac Care within the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“Paulding’s EMS team, Emergency Department, and cardiology professionals work hand-in-hand to provide world-class care to each cardiac patient we serve. It is an honor to receive the designation and serve with one of the top-performing emergency cardiac care teams in the nation,” said Vicky Hogue, chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Services at Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
To receive the Emergency Cardiac Care Center designation, healthcare organizations complete a thorough evaluation process, including site inspection and an assessment of emergency cardiac care processes and equipment that ranks facility capabilities. Level II-designated facilities must meet several standards, including the performance of interventional cardiac catheterizations, established protocols for therapeutic hypothermia to treat cardiac arrest patients, and reporting data to the national Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival database. The designation is for three years and expires on December 31, 2023.
Every second counts. Individuals experiencing a heart attack, cardiac arrest, or other life-threatening illness should immediately call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.