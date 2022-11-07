WELLSTAR

Dr. Debi Dalton of Wellstar Douglas Medical Center talks about the added personnel to the hospital’s staff during a Douglas County Chamber luncheon.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

While last week’s closing of Atlanta Medical Center leaves the metro area with one less facility for trauma patients, there was a little good news for area hospitals.

Dr. Debi Dalton of Wellstar said during a Douglas County Chamber luncheon that Wellstar Douglas Medical Center has gotten some much-needed help from those displaced by the Atlanta hospital’s closing.

