While last week’s closing of Atlanta Medical Center leaves the metro area with one less facility for trauma patients, there was a little good news for area hospitals.
Dr. Debi Dalton of Wellstar said during a Douglas County Chamber luncheon that Wellstar Douglas Medical Center has gotten some much-needed help from those displaced by the Atlanta hospital’s closing.
Dalton said that 18 new residents, seven faculty members and three part-time faculty members have joined their staff.
According to Dalton, the Douglas hospital has been 12 doctors short.
“It has been great for the county,” Dalton told business and government leaders at the luncheon held at the Douglasville Conference Center. “We don’t have enough primary care physicians in the county. This will be an added help.”
In addition, the hospital has gotten 85 new staffers, including nurses and other medical technicians.
“We are hoping to get our staffing up to where we were pre-COVID,” Dalton said.
On Nov. 1, Atlanta Medical Center in midtown Atlanta closed its doors for good citing financial difficulties.
With the closing of AMC, the Atlanta area is down to only one Level One trauma center.
Grady Hospital is the lone facility that has to meet the needs of the metro area.
Dalton said many patients that are treated at Wellstar Douglas don’t have primary physicians.
She said with the new staffing that patients are able to get follow-up visits.
“We feel this is a good thing for Douglas County,” Dalton said. “This will help us continue to meet the needs of our patients.”
