Wellstar Douglas Hospital announced Thursday it is no longer allowing visitors or essential caregivers due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.
The hospital changed its visitation status to RED, which Wellstar hospitals use when community spread is high.
The move came less than a week after Tanner Health System, based in neighboring Carroll County, also tightened its visitation policy due to the current surge in cases. Tanner is allowing one visitor unless the patient has been admitted for COVID-19 or is suspected of having the disease. COVID-19 patients will be placed in isolation and no visitation will be allowed, according to a Tanner spokesperson.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said Friday in an update on the pandemic that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Douglas County are 16 times higher now than they were in June. In Cobb, hospitalizations are seven times what they were in June.
“Both critical care and medical/surgical beds across all of our area hospitals are critically low,” Memark said.
Memark said the two-week case rate in Douglas as of Thursday was 575 cases per 100,000 people when combining PCR and rapid-result Antigen tests. In Cobb, the two-week case rate was 493 per 100,000. A case rate at or above 100 cases per 100,000 is considered high transmission.
The percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 over the last two weeks is 19.6% in Douglas and 12.8% in Cobb.
The Douglas County School System is reporting school-level cases of COVID-19 each Friday afternoon. For the week ending Aug. 6, the school system reported 62 cases, with Chapel Hill High School’s 12 cases topping all schools. Results for the week ending Aug. 13 weren’t available by Sentinel press time.
Nationwide, there are 2.4 million people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 90% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, Memark said.
In her Friday update, Memark spoke of a colleague who had to wait two days to get an ICU bed at an area hospital.
“It makes me wonder, how will they decide who will get the care when they just don’t have enough nurses or beds to care for everyone that needs them,” she said. “Will it be the 17-year-old gasping for air from COVID pneumonia, the 55-year-old gentleman suffering from a heart attack, or a 40-year-old involved in a severe motor vehicle accident? I don’t know what the answer is, but I hope we don’t get to the point when we are asking these questions.”
Memark ended by asking that people “make your individual decisions not just for your individual rights, but for the good of our community.”
“Make sure your facts are from reputable sources and not social media sites,” Memark said. “Wear your mask in public and get vaccinated. These are two of the only weapons that we have against this pandemic, but remain two of the strongest.”
