Wellstar Douglas recognized by Chamber for community service; 7 awards given at Wednesday luncheon

The entire team at Wellstar Douglas Hospital received the 2020 Sam P. Roberts Community Service Award at Wednesday’s Douglas County Chamber luncheon.
The honor was one of seven community leadership awards given at the luncheon. The awards, which are normally presented at the Chamber’s annual Winter Ball, were presented instead at the smaller luncheon setting due to COVID-19. No Citizen of the Year winner was chosen this year.
Chamber Board Chair Elect Tonya Jackson of Ra-Lin & Associates presented the community service award to Shane Greene, assistant vice president for operations and finance at Wellstar Douglas, on behalf of all the nurses, doctors, patient coordinators and facilities crew members at the hospital.
Jackson pointed out that Wellstar staffers serve nonprofits in the community including The Pantry, SHARE House, local food ministries, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, and more.
“But most notably, this year’s recipient has been front and center during the pandemic,” Jackson said. “Their staff has worked tirelessly and sacrificed so much to care for our community.”
Gil Shearouse, executive director of the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority and the 2021 Chamber Board Chair, opened the luncheon by talking about the many ways the Chamber has supported nonprofits and local businesses in the past year during the pandemic. He added that the Chamber had taken a “stand in support of hate crimes legislation led by our impactful Diversity Equity & Inclusion Committee.”
And he pointed to the Chamber’s partnership to provide over $250,000 in funds to nearly 60 local businesses to help them navigate the pandemic.
Dr. Deborah Johnson-Blake with The Writing Pad, LLC, was named the 2020 Diplomat of the Year. Shearouse noted Johnson-Blake attended over 40 Chamber events last year, volunteers her time to coach members on how to manage businesses and employees, and is a “constant advocate” for the Chamber.
Lyndsey Sargent, communications coordinator for the WSA, was named the 2020 Chamber Spirit Award Winner.
Jackson presented the award to Sargent. She said Sargent serves in several leadership roles for the Chamber and “is always willing to lend a creative mind or supportive hand to anything needed.”
Blair Pilgrim-McClure with the West Georgia Board of Realtors was named 2020 Young Professional of the Year. Elena Hudson of Hudson’s Hickory House and chair of Advancing Modern Professionals (AMP’D), presented the award to Pilgrim-McClure, noting how she she has helped triple the WGBR membership, serves several nonprofits and leads the Douglas County Rodeo, the Community Diversity and Inclusion Dinner with Freedom Rider Charles Person and helped secure a grant to revitalize Bill Arp Park.
The Small Business of the Year award went to West Georgia Cornhole. Jackson said the business doubled its sales from 2017-2019 and had notably pivoted its business model to produce PPE for frontline workers during COVID-19.
GreyStone Power was named the Large Business of the Year. Shearouse pointed to the company’s extensive involvement with the school system and various nonprofits. He said GreyStone had returned $23 million to its members in 2020, with $15 million returned early in the pandemic “as a special capital credits early refund.” Shearouse added that GreyStone suspended cutoffs for non-payment for months and continues to work with members who need support during the pandemic.
The Chairman’s Award went to Odessa Archibald with Georgia Power. Outgoing Chamber Board President Craig Owens of Wellstar Douglas Hospital chose Archibald for her work behind the scenes last year leading the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee to drive the advocacy efforts around the Hate Crimes legislation the Chamber supported, and for spearheading two of the Chamber’s Recovery and Resiliency Task forces. Additionally, Archibald drove the logistics behind the creation of the Elevate Douglas Partnership, a public-private nonprofit focused on economic sustainability.
The luncheon was sponsored by Connally, Jordan & Associates.
