Before COVID-19, scheduling a visit with your children’s pediatrician seldom required a second thought. Now in the midst of the pandemic, parents may be skipping important pediatric appointments and immunizations — and end up putting their children’s overall health at risk.
According to Wellstar health experts, missing major health screenings and immunizations may make children more vulnerable to diseases such as tetanus, rubella, measles and more.
“Vaccines are one of modern medicine’s most powerful prevention tools,” said Dr. Avril Beckford, chief pediatric officer at Wellstar Health System. “Preventative health screenings and immunizations are often the best way to protect your child against many common, life-threatening illnesses.”
To keep your children’s health in check, be sure to:
• Visit your pediatrician. Routine wellness checks can help keep children healthy and identify underlying, unrecognized anxiety, depression, or bullying issues, as well as serious asymptomatic illnesses.
• Update immunizations. Boosters and vaccines have a significant impact on children’s ability to prevent diseases — especially up to age two — including pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, rotavirus, hepatitis, and others. While vaccines for babies and young children are particularly important, vaccines and boosters throughout childhood can help support immunity against common illnesses.
• Prepare for school. Children of all ages should get regular check-ups and immunizations to stay healthy, whether they attend school in-person or online.
• Get a flu shot. Influenza can be highly contagious and dangerous to children and adults. Make sure to get the flu shot for your children and entire family every year, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Don’t delay care. If your child experiences a life-threatening medical episode or needs immediate care, get treatment right away.
For more information, visit wellstar.org/safecare or call (770) 956-STAR (7827).
