With COVID-19 cases continuing to decline as more people are vaccinated, Wellstar Health System has started to allow visitors at its hospitals again.
Wellstar Health System said in a statement provided to the Sentinel on Monday that visitors are now being allowed when COVID-19 case levels at its hospitals, including Wellstar Douglas, are not considered “high.”
Wellstar said it had recently “evolved the visitation policy to help meet our communities’ needs while keeping our patients and care teams safe with a color-coded approach.”
Under the new system, a hospital is on Green when positive COVID-19 cases are “ongoing or low.” At Green, two essential caregivers (visitors) are permitted in most areas from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A hospital is on Yellow when positive COVID-19 cae levels are “elevated.” At Yellow, one essential caregiver (visitor) is permitted in most areas from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A hospital is on Red when positive COVID-19 case levels are “high.” At Red, no essential caregivers (visitors) are permitted.
“When a hospital reaches yellow visitation status, the hospital will allow one designated essential caregiver (visitor) for most non-isolated patients for the duration of their stay,” Wellstar Health System said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, essential caregivers may be allowed to see COVID-19 or other isolation patients by exception only, with specific instructions for visitation. Hours for visitation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all essential caregivers will be screened and required to wear a mask at all times.”
Wellstar’s visitation policy can be viewed at www.wellstar.org/for-patients/visitor-policy.
Last week, Tanner Health System announced that as of May 19, its hospitals in Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bremen and Wedowee are allowing patients two adult visitors at a time. Tanner said in a release that visitors should be patients’ immediate family members or caregivers, must remain in the patient’s room and must wear a mask and practice social distancing in the hospitals’ common areas.
Tanner said surgical patients and emergency department patients also will be allowed two visitors at a time, though masks and social distancing requirements remain. Labor and delivery patients may have two visitors for the duration of the patient’s labor at Tanner hospitals.
Tanner said its hospitals will also continue their special-cause and compassionate visitation processes.
Visitors will still be screened as they enter Tanner facilities for exposure history, fever and to ensure they have a mask. Visitors must check out at a screening station as they leave.
In Douglas County, 23% of residents (33,130) have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health, and a total of 29% of residents (41,832) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in Douglas was at 9.1 on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average shows the average of the previous seven days’ confirmed case counts and is used to see trends, according to the DPH. The seven-day moving average in Douglas County and statewide is the lowest it has been in a year, DPH statistics show.
