Facilities, service lines, and leaders across the system receive awards and accreditations
Wellstar Health System, one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia, has received multiple accolades, including national, regional and local recognition for facilities, service lines, and leaders.
Awards and accreditations for quality, safety, performance excellence, and community service exemplify Wellstar’s commitment to world-class healthcare.
“Dedication to excellence is a hallmark of Wellstar,” said David Jones, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Wellstar Health System. “People are at the center of everything we do. Achieving these accolades is a testament to our team’s hard work to enhance the health and well-being of every person, every time. It is not only our mission - it is our calling and our honor to offer tailored, compassionate healthcare to the people we serve.”
National and regional organizations recognize Wellstar for quality safety, and performance excellence
• Healthgrades, which evaluates, recognizes, and ranks hospitals that deliver superior care, recently named both Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Cobb Hospital in the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence and ranked both in the 2021 “Top 250 Best Hospitals.”
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital was also recognized for:
• America’s 100 Best Critical Care
• America’s 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care
• America’s 100 Best Pulmonary Care
• General Surgery Excellence Award
• Joint Replacement Excellence Award • Vascular Surgery Excellence Award
Wellstar Cobb Hospital was also recognized for:
• America’s 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care
• America’s 100 Best General Surgery
• America’s 100 Best Pulmonary Care
• America’s 100 Best Stroke Care
• Vascular Surgery Excellence Award
• Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital both earned the highest possible grade of A, from Leapfrog, the only hospital rating focused exclusively on hospital safety.
• Newsweek published “The World’s Best Hospitals 2021,” which included Wellstar Paulding Hospital as one of the top hospitals worldwide. The research conducted spans 25 countries, and rates and ranks those that stand out for consistent excellence. This accolade follows Wellstar Paulding Hospital’s November 2020 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award – the nation’s highest performance excellence recognition. Wellstar is the first healthcare entity in Georgia and second company in the state to receive the award.
• Georgia Hospital Association Partnership for Health and Accountability (PHA) recognized Wellstar Health System with the Circle of Excellence award and third place overall in the Hospitals and Health Systems category. Wellstar Douglas Hospital received two PHA awards in the Hospitals with 100-299 Beds category:
• Second place for “Reductions of Both Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSI) & Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI) Within the Intensive Care Unit.”
• Third place for “The Clinical Nurse Leader: Improving Heart Failure Patient Outcomes.”
• Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) recognized Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center with the WarnerMedia Community Leadership Award: Downtown Atlanta as part of a tribute to healthcare workers across Atlanta during the 2021 Annual Meeting. The award “pays tribute to leaders and institutions that have had an indelible impact on Downtown Atlanta.”
• Cobb Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting April 12, where Wellstar unveiled that it has been named one the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the nation. Fortune also named Wellstar one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care & BiopharmaTM. At the event, the Chamber recognized healthcare workers for the Citizen of the Year award, including Wellstar Health System. Nadine Lynch, ICU manager at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, accepted the award on behalf Wellstar healthcare workers.
• Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South recently obtained American Diabetes Association recognition as a site offering education, training, and support for individuals with type 1, type 2, gestational, and pre-diabetes.
• Wellstar West Georgia Women's Health Center received accreditation as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by American College of Radiology. This “designation is awarded to breast imaging centers that achieve excellence,” offering world-class, quality breast care for people served by Wellstar West Georgia.
Wellstar leaders achieve industry and community recognition for ongoing contributions
• John Kueven, SVP and president of Wellstar Paulding Hospital and interim president of Wellstar Cobb Hospital, was named a 2021 International Hospital Federation Young Executive Leader. This program identifies and recognizes emerging hospital leaders from around the world and creates opportunities for “impactful international conversations” that help shape healthcare leadership.
• Callie Andrews, SVP and president, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, was named SVP and chief operating officer for Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, one of the largest and busiest hospitals in the state of Georgia. In this role, Andrews will serve as an on-site designated leader to bridge the daily corporate and local operations of Wellstar Kennestone and Windy Hill Hospitals, affiliated Health Parks, and Hospital Outpatient Departments.
• Dr. Chirag Patel, medical director of Population Health, Wellstar Health System, was selected as an American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) 2021 Thomas C. Dolan Executive Diversity Program Scholar. The “new generation of top-level healthcare leaders” participate in an advanced leadership program that fosters diverse and responsive healthcare organizations.
• Vicky Hogue, vice president of Patient Services and chief nursing officer for Wellstar Paulding Hospital, received the Nikki T. Randall Servant Leadership Award from the Georgia Women's Legislative Caucus. She was selected by Representative Kimberly Alexander of District 66 for exceptional leadership and service.
• David Jones, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Wellstar Health System, was listed on the inaugural Human Resources Director (HRD) Global 100. This list features leaders across a variety of sectors, specialties, and regions worldwide, celebrating “the very best” in human resources.
