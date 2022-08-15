West Georgia Tech holds ribbon-cutting for new Carroll Campus

As confetti rained down, West Georgia Technical College President Dr. Julie Post (center in white) is pictured shaking hands with Gov. Brian Kemp following the celebratory ribbon-cutting at the new West Georgia Technical College-Carroll Campus in Carrollton on Thursday morning. Also shown, from left, are Jay Gill, chairman of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and the Development Authority of West Georgia; Greg Dozier, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia; State Sen. Mike Dugan; State Rep. Randy Nix; State Rep. Lynn Smith; State Rep. J. Collins; State Rep. Mandisha Thomas; State Property Officer Marty Smith; and WGTC Goal Winner 2022 and 2018 alumnus Marcus Ellis, both of whom spoke during the ceremony.

 Kennae Hunter/Times-Georgian

Although Marty Smith, lifetime Carrollton resident and current State Property Officer of the Georgia State Properties Commission, used John C. Maxwell’s famous words during his remarks at Thursday morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the sparkling new West Georgia Technical College Campus, he gave credit to their author, and clergyman who coined the phrase 20 years ago.

“And today we celebrate what teamwork can do,” Smith added.

