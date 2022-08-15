West Georgia Tech holds ribbon-cutting for new Carroll Campus

Although Marty Smith, lifetime Carrollton resident and current State Property Officer of the Georgia State Properties Commission, used John C. Maxwell’s famous words during his remarks at Thursday morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the sparkling new West Georgia Technical College Campus, he gave credit to their author, and clergyman who coined the phrase 20 years ago.
“And today we celebrate what teamwork can do,” Smith added.
Smith, in addition to Gov. Brian Kemp, State Sen. Mike Dugan of Carrollton, State Rep. Randy Nix, and Jay Gill, chairman of the Development Authority of Carroll County, all delivered brief remarks to a crowd of approximately 250 onlookers.
“Based on our location, our area is the last defense against Alabama,” Gill joked, “but actually we are in a great location because we are situated in the middle of four large metropolitan areas, Atlanta, of course, to the east, Birmingham to the west, Chattanooga to the north, and Columbus to the south.”
Kemp led the contingent of state, regional, and local government leaders who joined with administrators, instructors, alumni and students Thursday morning at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the new West Georgia Technical College — Carroll Campus.
“We have nearly $2.4 billion in state construction projects underway, and the opening of this great facility is an example why Georgia has earned the ‘Top State for Doing Business” title for the last eight years.”
He quickly added that one of the major reasons for the state earning the prestigious ranking is because of institutions like West Georgia Technical College.
“These businesses and manufacturers need a talent pool to draw from,” Gov. Kemp said, “and right here around us is one of our educational institutions that provides that talent.”
Kemp also credited WGTC’s president Dr. Julie Post for her leadership role in leading the college to the forefront among the state’s 22 technical colleges.
The $66 million dollar campus, which was originally approved for construction in 2013, is located on Technology Parkway off the western end of the Carrollton 166 Bypass. It replaces the facility on Newnan Road that has served the area since 1968.
The new campus includes four buildings that encompass approximately 150,000 square feet, including the two buildings primarily for classrooms and labs, a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) range, and a maintenance facility.
With other campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, West Georgia Technical College offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study. The nursing, welding and construction programs attract the most students.
A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges.
Current enrollment for the fall session that began earlier this week is approximately 6,000 students on all five campuses, which places WGTC in the top 10 statewide, and an anticipated peak enrollment of 1,500 on the campus in Carrollton.
