West Pines Golf Course passes $1 million in revenue

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglasville West Pines Golf Club crossed the $1 Million dollars in revenue mark at the close of business on Monday, June 28.
This is the first time the golf club has crossed that threshold in its history, according to city spokesman Jason Post. Not only is revenue up, the number of rounds played are at a record level as well, Post said.
At close of business on Wednesday, June 30, the golf club reached approximately 32,500 rounds and $1,005,00 in revenue, Post said.
“We are so thrilled that after an unexpected year due to the pandemic we have reached this historic number,” explained Chris Cartwright, Golf Professional at the West Pines Golf Club. “We are looking forward to continuing to bring exceptional customer service and a great golf experience to the residents of Douglasville as the revenue continues to climb, thanks in part to the recent improvements that have been made to the golf course.”
Compared to the average year since the city took over management of the course, the number of rounds is an increase of 25.7% (average of 25,837) and an increase of 24.6% in revenue (average of $806,646), according to Post.
Along with crossing the $1 million revenue mark, the club was recently named the Douglas County Sentinel’s Readers Choice Award winner for Best Golf Course.
For more information regarding West Pines Golf Club, please visit https://www.westpinesgc.com/ and for more information about city parks, please visit www.douglasvilleparks.com.
