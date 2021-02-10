SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Westside Home Builders Association (HBA), affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Home Builders Association of Georgia, has expanded its jurisdiction to include Paulding and Polk counties, to serve the members of the former Paulding County Builders Association.
The Westside HBA, which represents Carroll, Douglas and Haralson counties, will now also represent members in Paulding and Polk counties. When the Paulding County Builders Association closed in late 2020, the Westside HBA applied to expand its jurisdiction to include the counties that had been in the former association’s jurisdiction.
“We are pleased to welcome all of our new members in Paulding and Polk counties,” said Greg Wallace, executive officer of the Westside Home Builders Association. “We look forward to being able to provide these top-notch building industry professionals with the resources, education, advocacy and support they need to continue their important work in the community.”
The Westside HBA is a progressive organization comprised of building industry professionals working to improve the quality of life through the promotion of sensible economic growth and quality construction and development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.