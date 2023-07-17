ATLANTA — Georgia taxpayers could be in for a third round of income tax cuts next year now that the state is reporting another hefty budget surplus.

But a progressive-leaning think tank that keeps a close eye on Georgia fiscal policies is arguing the tax rebates Gov. Brian Kemp and his fellow Republicans in the General Assembly adopted during the last two legislative sessions came at the expense of critical government services that have been underfunded since the Great Recession more than a decade ago.