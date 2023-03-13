How much speeding is going on in Whitesburg? According to Police Chief Chris Gilliland, a lot.
Gilliland provided some telling numbers during last week’s City Council meeting that revealed how many tickets were issued in the month of February by speed cameras installed near the elementary school on Main Street.
“Speed cameras have been up and running,” Gilliland said. “We’ve had a lot of questions, a lot of phone calls. We’ve put stuff on social media. The cameras do run for the entire day when kids are in school. Georgia law allows those cameras to operate while kids are in school.”
The camera triggers a violation when a driver is 11 miles per hour over the limit.
From 6:40 a.m. to 7:40 a.m., with the lights flashing, the speed limit is 25 miles per hour. At that point, the trigger speed for the camera is 36 miles per hour. The lights begin flashing again at 2:20 p.m. until 3:20 p.m. Between 7:40 a.m. and 2:20 p.m., the cameras remain active, but the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour.
Gilliland said from the start of the day at 6:40 a.m. until the camera shuts off after school at 3:20 p.m., in the month of February, there were a total of 1,203 violations in the southbound lane only.
“The really bad part is, we’ve had numerous speeds at 60-plus miles per hour in a 35,” he said.
The highest speed recorded by the camera was clocked at 67 miles per hour in a posted 35 miles per hour zone which occurred on Feb. 15 at 9:49 a.m.
“That means from the roundabout [outside Carrollton] to just past the nursing training center, that driver had reached 67 miles per hour,” Gilliland said.
There were 204 northbound violations.
The total amount of citations issued by the cameras adds up to 1,407, just on Mondays through Fridays in February.
“That number right there [1,407 citations] should be your answer to why we have speed cameras,” Gilliland said. “An officer can’t address every speeder. Fourteen hundred speeders in a 28-day period is ridiculous.” It was also noted that the number was achieved with a week off of school in February as well. Gilliland said in the first 30 days, the system issued 2,403 warnings.
“I never expected the numbers to be this high, but it’s actually scary,” he said.
Another issue that has resulted is illegal passing in those zones as well.
“We’ve had several issues over the last month for passing in a no-passing zone,” Gilliland said. “Somebody will slow down because of the speed camera, and the person behind them couldn’t care less and passes in the no-passing zone.”
In the month of February, there were five days that the camera issued more than 100 citations from southbound lane violations. The high of 111 violations came on Monday, Feb. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.