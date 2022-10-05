The Douglas County Museum of History and Art is featuring a new exhibit dedicated to professional athletes with Douglas County connections. The exhibit, entitled “Who We Know” opened in September and runs through the end of the year at the Douglas County museum located at 12431 Veterans Memorial Hwy.

Douglas County has had some great athletes over the years, from decorated Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor, to baseball stars like Terry Harper and Matt Capps, to LPGA cofounder

