The Douglas County Museum of History and Art is featuring a new exhibit dedicated to professional athletes with Douglas County connections. The exhibit, entitled “Who We Know” opened in September and runs through the end of the year at the Douglas County museum located at 12431 Veterans Memorial Hwy.
Douglas County has had some great athletes over the years, from decorated Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor, to baseball stars like Terry Harper and Matt Capps, to LPGA cofounder
Louise Suggs and many more.
The number of professional athletes across the range of sport with Douglas County connections comprises a long list and that list could become even longer.
“This exhibit opened on September 13th and is proving to be both entertaining and surprising,” said the museum’s Director, Susanne Hudson, who was contacted by phone for comment on the exhibit and how it came together.
Hudson said that while brainstorming themes for an exhibit the initial list that she and staff produced of sports figures with local ties was about 15, and that has expanded to about 28 in the exhibit now.
But, far from presuming they’ve uncovered them all, Hudson says the exhibit may attract additional stories and result in an awareness of some people not yet included.
“The reason for the title “Who We Know” is that we know that there are people we may not know of who would qualify for the exhibit and it’s not just baseball and football; we’ve got golf, Olympics, a sharp shooter, a wrestler — so it covers a lot of sports figures,” said Hudson. “We think people will bring us more we don’t know; we welcome it. That’s what we’re excited about.”
The exhibit is said to contain memorabilia and stories from these truly successful folks “sure to inform and entertain.”
The exhibit’s collection includes a variety of different uniforms, jerseys, golf clubs, baseballs and other sports paraphernalia and even several books penned by local sports figures, Hudson said.
“It’s a great way to fulfill our mission to celebrate our citizens,” she said.
And Hudson offered up a couple of favorite examples from the collection.
“We have a 1922 Yankees man who was born here, lived here most of his life, and died here.”
Douglasville’s Elisha Harrison “Camp” Skinner was a professional baseball outfielder. He was a reserve player and pinch-hitter for the 1922 New York Yankees and the 1923 Boston Red Sox.
Another baseball pro, Taylor Phillips, attended Douglas County High School and earned letters in baseball for three years, graduating in 1950. He attended the University of Georgia on a baseball scholarship for one semester.
Phillips played for the Atlanta Crackers, then he played for the Milwaukee Braves when they won the World Series in 1957.
Nicknamed “T-Bone”, Philips was a left-handed pitcher, who also played for the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago White Sox, from 1956-60 and 1963.
Club owner Rell J. Spiller, a Douglasville man, built the Crackers ballpark, Hudson said.
The Crackers ballpark on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta broke ground in 1907 and continued to host baseball until 1965. The following year Fulton County Stadium opened to be the home of the transplanted Milwaukee Braves.
The catcher in 1966 for the newly-arrived Atlanta Braves was Joe Torre, who even then was admitting he had managing aspirations.
Back in the 1920s, Johnny Suggs has been described as a better-than-average southpaw pitcher for the Atlanta Crackers. Suggs married Spiller’s daughter and eventually left the Crackers to come to Lithia Springs and build a golf course.
The Lithia Springs Golf Course was established in the 1930s by Suggs and R.J. Spiller. It was located at the intersection of today’s Thornton Road and Highway 78.
Louise Suggs was the daughter of Johnny Suggs, and she learned the game of golf from her father at the Lithia Springs Golf Course. He even cut down a set of clubs for her. Louise would go on to a successful career as a professional golfer, and was one of the founding members of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).
“It’s a must-see exhibit because you will not believe who is connected to our county,” said Hudson.
Douglas County’s Museum of History and Art was included in an Atlanta Magazine feature story published in November of last year focusing on “10 Reasons to Plan a Trip to Douglasville.” The Museum of History and Art was also noted as one of the locations on the Douglas County Film Trail.
Douglas County Museum of History and Art is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.