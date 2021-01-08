Under the Constitution, there are two methods for removing a president’s power, and a local expert explained the difference between them.
President Donald Trump is the third president in United States’ history to have been impeached. And he could be the only president to be impeached twice if House Democrats move forward with impeachment plans they announced this week, following an assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Impeachment is a process that takes place entirely within Congress, starting with the House of Representatives, where a majority vote is needed for the president to be impeached, according to Dr. Thomas Hunter, a professor at the University of West Georgia specializing in constitutional law.
Impeachment is a remedy Congress can choose to remove a federal officer, including the president, for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” a deliberately vague phrase that can mean any offense ranging from treason to perjury.
A bill of impeachment can be compared to an indictment. It is a list of charges that the officer is alleged to have committed.
After the House votes to impeach, the process moves over to the Senate and a trial begins, presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. After the trial, a two-thirds vote is needed in order to remove the officer.
Additionally, when removing the officer, Hunter said that the Senate can also make it so that the impeached person cannot serve office in the future.
Presidents Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton, and Trump were all impeached, but none were convicted in their Senate trials. Impeachment proceedings were begun against Richard Nixon, but he resigned before they were complete.
But impeachment a one way that president can be removed, Hunter said, but there are other ways to limit the president, specifically in Section Four of he 25th amendment.
The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, outlines the succession of presidential power. Section Four gives a procedure for removing a president who cannot fulfill his duties due to physical or mental reasons, especially if the president is unaware of his diminished abilities.
Rather than taking place in Congress, the process of invoking Section Four of the 25th Amendment starts with the vice president and the presidential Cabinet.
This process is a way in which a president’s power can be taken away, though the sitting president would remain president in title only, the vice president would become the “acting president,” according to Hunter.
It starts with the vice president and Cabinet sending a letter to Congress saying that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office. The vice president would become the “acting president,” according to Hunter.
At this point, the president can regain his powers by disputing the claims in his own letter to Congress. He would not need any support from anyone in the Cabinet in order to send this letter, unlike the vice president.
If the vice president and Cabinet disagree with the president’s letter, they would say so in yet another letter. If this second letter is sent, power is again taken away from the president and, it would be up to Congress to decide whether or not the president is fit to serve.
But, Hunter said, this is where the situation becomes unique if an attempt is made to invoke the 25th Amendment to end the Trump presidency.
Congress has 21 days to make their decision but there are less than 21 days left in the Trump presidency. So, if they chose, Congress could decide to “run out the clock” and not make a decision.
This would allow Pence to remain the acting president but not have members of Congress issue their vote on the matter.
Hunter said that this route of the 25th Amendment would be the quicker and easier route for removing power from Trump. But it isn’t without its challenges.
Section Four has never been used before, making it uncharted territory. Hunter said that one interesting aspect is currently within the Cabinet members, there are “acting” heads of departments in addition to those permanent ones that have been confirmed by the Senate.
So the question would be, Hunter said, are those acting heads included in what it takes to reach a majority of the Cabinet, or do the terms of the Amendment apply only to the permanent heads of departments.
With both impeachment and the 25th Amendment being called for by federal and state elected officials, Hunter said that they do not necessarily have to choose between the two.
Both impeachment proceedings and invoking the 25th Amendment can occur at the same time and both actions could be taken, if officials choose to do so.
National news media have been reporting that an unnamed source says that Vice President Pence is not considering using the 25th Amendment, though the vice president has not addressed the topic himself.
Currently, articles of impeachment have been drawn up, and it looks as though the topic of impeachment will be addressed in the House of Representatives next week.
