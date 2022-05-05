Quency Williams, a former Douglas County High, Auburn University and Canadian Football League star player, died April 23 at age 61.
Williams lived in Winston and was a native of Douglasville.
He graduated from Douglas County High School in 1980 and played four years at Auburn, helping lead the Tigers to the second-best run defense in the conference during his senior year.
He was signed by the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in 1987. He played defensive end during six seasons in the CFL with Calgary and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, racking up 221 tackles and 30 sacks in 68 games.
In 2002, while working as a tow truck driver, he helped save the life of a man who had crashed his van into the Manitoba River.
A service is being held for Williams on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Old Mountain Top Baptist Church, according to Willie Watkins Funeral Home
