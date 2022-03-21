Williamson Bros. closes after selling property

Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q has closed its Douglasville location after 18 years.
Sawyer Williamson, the general manager at the Douglasville store, confirmed that the property had been sold and the new occupants wanted immediate access to the property. He didn’t disclose the new owners.
While residents will have to travel to get their Williamson Bros. fix for now, Sawyer Williamson said the company plans to open a new store in Douglasville in the future.
“We are looking for property in Douglasville,” Williamson said via cellphone Monday afternoon.
A sign on the door at the Concourse Parkway store reads: “Permanently closed. Come see us at Canton and Marietta locations. Thanks for 18 years!”
Williamson said the majority of the employees have been transferred to other Williamson Bros. properties.
“Our Douglasville store was very successful,” Williamson said.
The store moved to the Concourse Parkway location after a fire at the old Highway 5 store.
Williamson said the store was very active in the community.
In addition to allowing law enforcement in uniform to eat free, Williamson said they donated to many community charities.
“We tried to be good, honest people in the community,” he said. “We donated thousands of dollars to programs. We are looking forward to getting back into the county.”
