Terri Lynne Willis, a 1997 graduate of Douglas County High School, had a liver transplant 31 years ago.
Her liver developed without enzymes which then caused her to have liver cancer and the transplant. Since then, she has had a few rejection episodes, the last one was around 2016.
With the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic approaching, Willis has continued her methods of keeping safe in order to prevent falling sick due to the pandemic.
Although she has never tested positive for the virus, she had symptoms in January that she believes were from the coronavirus. Luckily, she was able to recover after about two weeks.
Willis tries her best not to go out, especially not to crowded places. When she does go out she wears her mask, and she has had her COVID-19 vaccine and boosters for a total of four vaccines. Due to her health condition though, her boosters were actually full doses.
Throughout her life, Willis has always been a strong supporter of vaccines. She always gets her flu vaccine. And she encourages those with a chronic disease to “take the proper precautions.”
After having many health complications, a liver transplant at the age of 13, and having lung surgery just a few months ago, one message that Willis has to people who may either be going through something similar or have loved ones who have faced or are currently facing something related is “keep fighting and it will work out.”
Willis would also like for it to be known that Emory Healthcare has kept her alive and she believes that she wouldn’t be here without them, as well as her family and more specifically her mom who Willis calls her “biggest cheerleader.”
In a Facebook post recently, Willis said there have now been a million transplants. “I was Georgia’s eighth pediatric liver transplant,” she wrote in the post. “ Even though I have had a lot of problems over the years, I am still here with that same liver. I celebrated 31 years this past July. My transplant has allowed me to do a lot. It has allowed me to meet people from all walks of life, from all over the country. I would like to think since I had my transplant so young that it had a part in making me who I am today. I would like to think that my story gives someone hope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.