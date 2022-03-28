Mignon Morman Willis officially announced her bid for the newly realigned Georgia House District 64 earlier this month.
Willis is a Senior Living Advisor at a Place for Mom, a member of Delta Sigma Theta, and lifelong Georgia resident. Her experience working to build real power for the New American Community and Georgia’s working families includes volunteer efforts on behalf of Stacy Abrams and deceased Congressman, John Lewis.
After graduating from Whittier College with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she went on to earn a Master of Science in Gerontology from the University of Southern California.
Willis was born in Atlanta where she was active with Jack and Jill, and several other women’s groups and supported various progressive advocacy organizations, including the Douglas County Democratic Party — which contributed to the work that helped flip the State of Georgia for the first time in decades.
Willis’ major platform goals include ensuring free and fair elections, ensuring the dignity of working families, creating healthy communities, expanding access to technology and broadband in our rural communities, promoting improved agricultural opportunities for those depending on their small farms, investing in Georgia’s future, and securing justice in our communities.
She will be one of a few African-American women, elected to the state House if she wins the election.
