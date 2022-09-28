Douglas County and much of northwest Georgia is expected to be largely spared by Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm moves to the northeast after hammering Florida, forecasters said Wednesday.
The hurricane hit the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon with winds a couple of miles an hour short of Category 5 status, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
David Nadler, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, gave a briefing on the storm’s expected impact in north and central Georgia to emergency management officials at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Nadler said Ian appeared to be taking a more eastward track across Florida and up the coast, keeping tropical storm force higher wind gusts and rainfall totals well to the east of Douglas.
Still, he said wind gusts will be the biggest concern for much of north Georgia, with peak wind gusts of 20-30 mph possible in Douglas and surrounding counties from Thursday until early Saturday.
Total rainfall for Douglas from Thursday through Saturday was expected at 1 to 1.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service forecasts.
Neighboring Carroll County was expected to get 0.5 to 1 inch of rain from Ian.
However, Nadler said the forecast rain amounts might be on the high side, noting that areas closer to the Alabama line, including Carrollton, “may not get anything out of this system.”
“Gusty strong winds will be something that will be sort of a primary concern for much of the state over the next few days,” Nadler said. “And that heavy rain axis, although it is shifting a little bit more to the east across the state, it’s still there.”
Douglas County Emergency Management Agency Director Jason Milhollin said the county will be ready for anything Ian brings to the area.
“I’ve checked all the equipment and been in contact with the sheriff’s office and fire department,” Milhollin said. “We are ready to go if needed. We are hoping we that we don’t get any bad weather, but we are prepared. I’ve been making sure everyone has what they need. We will be monitoring the storm. Right now, we are in waiting mode.”
GreyStone Power said Wednesday it had lineman and other employees ready to respond to any power outages caused by Ian in Douglas and the other seven counties it serves. GreyStone customers are encouraged to visit greystonepower.com/stormcenter, text OUT to 81492 or call 866-GREYSTONE (473-9786) to report power outages.
Georgia Power was also preparing for outages caused by Ian. Georgia Power customers are encouraged to visit georgiapower.com/outage to report an outage. Georgia Power customers can also call 1-888-891-0938.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.