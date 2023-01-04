ATLANTA — Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Anderson Corp., will build a manufacturing plant in Henry County, investing more $420 million and creating 900 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

Minnesota-based Andersen Corp. and its subsidiaries operate more than 20 manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America serving customers across the new residential, light commercial, home improvement, and remodeling sectors of the industry.

