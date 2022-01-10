A Winston woman has been charged with second degree vehicular homicide for an accident that left two dead over the Labor Day Weekend.
Megan Tomei, 34, was arrested on Dec. 20 in connection with a fatal accident that happened Sept. 4 in south Douglas County, according to an arrest warrant.
Tomei’s 2014 Honda Pilot was traveling westbound and crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Nissan Versa, according to the arrest warrant.
The driver of the Nissan, Crystal Blalock, 43, and a passenger, Jasmine Hudgins, 22, both died at the scene, according to a Georgia State Patrol crash report.
A 7-year-old passenger in the Honda was injured but not transported, the GSP report stated.
Both women who were killed had Carrollton addresses listed in the GSP report.
In addition to the vehicular homicide charges, Tomei was also charged with failure to maintain lane, according to jail records.
According to the GSP report, the Nissan went off the south shoulder of the road and landed on its side.
Tomei’s car remained on the roadway, the GSP stated.
A third passenger in the Nissan, one-year-old was injured and transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, according to the GSP report.
Tomei was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for injuries, according to the GSP report.
Tomei had just left her father’s house, according the GSP report.
Tomei posted an $18,000 bond on Dec. 21.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported 16 traffic fatalities over the 2021 Labor Day Weekend.
