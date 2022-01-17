While some parts of the state were hit with several inches of snow over the weekend, Douglas County was mostly spared — getting just enough of the white stuff for the kids to make a snowman and not much more.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City confirmed Monday afternoon that Douglas County officially got 1 inch of snow Sunday.
There was no ice accumulation in the area, according to NWS forecaster Ansley Long.
Douglas County Fire/EMT Chief Roderick Jolivette said there were no major problems in the county as a result of the snow, sleet and cold rain that fell in the area Saturday and Sunday.
Douglasville Police Department Maj. J.R. Davidson said no major issues were reported within the city.
Jolivette said fire and EMT worked about 10 calls over the weekend that were weather related.
Rick Martin, spokesman for the county government, said in a release that snow began falling around 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the Fairplay area. He said the county received reports of several trees and power lines down due to high winds.
Martin said public works crews worked 12-hour shifts and cleared a downed tree on Post Road.
“We did really well,” Jolivette said. “We had our emergency operation up and running. I think a number of people took the advice and stayed off the roads.”
Jolivette was out around 3 a.m. Monday surveying the streets looking for black ice, which was the only lingering concern overnight.
“We are very lucky in terms of what could have happened,” he said. “We were prepared for it.”
Long said the NWS is monitoring another cold front that could bring snow to the area late Thursday night and Friday morning.
“It is still too early to tell,” Long said. “We are monitoring it as the week goes on.”
