Winter Wonderland

O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville turned into a winter wonderland this week, with flocking added to trees, bushes, benches and other areas making it look like a fresh snowfall. Jason Post, community relations director for the city, said the flocking was sprayed on Tuesday by ATL Special FX, which has created the wintery scene downtown at Christmas for about four years. Post said the flocking is a plant-based mix that is biodegradable so it naturally dissipates over time. Additional lighting displays were added to the plaza and Jessie Davis Park on Friday, Post said.

 Ron Daniel/Douglas County Sentinel

O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville turned into a winter wonderland this week, with flocking added to trees, bushes, benches and other areas making it look like a fresh snowfall. Jason Post, community relations director for the city, said the flocking was sprayed on Tuesday by ATL Special FX, which has created the wintery scene downtown at Christmas for about four years. Post said the flocking is a plant-based mix that is biodegradable so it naturally dissipates over time. Additional lighting displays were added to the plaza and Jessie Davis Park on Friday, Post said.