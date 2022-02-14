A Douglasville woman is back in jail after being charged with entering autos and financial transaction card fraud.
Amanda Rampley, 30, allegedly charged $455.78 on two stolen credit cards for gift cards at Walmart on Concourse Parkway.
Rampley had served four months in state prison for theft, drug and credit card fraud charges for crimes in Cobb County.
She was released on Jan. 31 from Arrendale State Prison in Alton and then booked in the Douglas County Jail on six counts of financial card fraud, two counts of entering automobiles and criminal trespass (enter after notice) charges, according to arrest warrants.
Rampley is charged with breaking into two cards in an apartment complex on Rocky Ridge Boulevard on the morning of Jan. 18, 2021.
She allegedly stole three credit cards and used two of them at Walmart to purchase gift cards, according to arrest and search warrants.
A female victim discovered her purse and two credit cards along with some other personal items were missing from her car after getting an alert from her Chime credit card, according to a search warrant.
The victim stated that the alert showed that a purchase of $165.44 was ‘just made’ at the Walmart, according to the search warrant.
The victim also told investigators that a battery/jump starter was stolen from her 2016 Kia Soul automobile.
Another victim told police investigators that his Navy Federal Credit Union debit card was stolen from his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro around the same time, according to an arrest warrant.
The victim said he received a phone call from his credit union regarding two charges of $210 and $80 made from the card, according to a search warrant.
The victim told investigators that he left his debit card in his ‘vehicle after a trip to Dunkin Donuts’ earlier in the morning, a search warrant stated.
According to the search warrant, the driver side door lock on the car was damaged.
Video camera surveillance was used to help identify Rampley’s car and make a description of her.
The next day, another officer found the red 2004 Saturn that was driven by Rampley at the Arbor Place Apartments.
The search warrant stated that the ‘vehicle appeared to be abandoned with the driver's window down and the keys still in the ignition.”
The registered owner was contacted and stated she lives in Florida and had given the car to her grandson.
Officers questioned the grandson and he stated that Rampley had been driving the car the ‘past several’ months.
The boyfriend was shown a still photo of the suspect taken from the video surveillance at Walmart.
“(He) said it looks like Mrs. Rampley and that the female in the picture is wearing the same jeans Mrs. Rampley was wearing on January 18, 2021,” according to the search warrant.
She is being held without bond.
