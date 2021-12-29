Villa Rica officers arrested a woman Monday who they say was involved in a domestic dispute case in September of this year.
Sharon Nicole Barnett was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, battery, and criminal trespass.
On Sept. 19, at approximately 10:59 a.m., Villa Rica officers were called to a Darden Lane residence in regards to a domestic dispute in progress.
According to the police report, the complainant called 911 because his ex-girlfriend, later identified as Barnett, came to his house and began yelling at him to let her inside.
The complainant alleges that Barnett became enraged and kicked open his front door when he refused to let her in.
According to the report, Barnett made a way inside the house and allegedly grabbed a steak knife off the kitchen table in an attempt to stab the complainant.
The complainant was able to get the knife from Barnett, but alleges that she bit him on the right index finger in the process.
Also during the struggle, the complainant alleges that Barnett hit him on the head with a wooden ornate coat rack, leaving a small bump on his head.
According to the report, the complainant was finally able to get Barnett outside and told her that he was calling the police.
Barnett continued to yell outside where she allegedly overturned the trash which was stacked outside.
Additionally, Barnett allegedly busted the kitchen window with a piece of wood that was lying nearby.
According to the report, Barnett was not on scene when police arrived, and they were unable to locate her at that time.
The complainant wished to prosecute.
As of Tuesday, Barnett was still in jail and her bond had not been set.
