Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this morning becoming sunny and windy this afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.