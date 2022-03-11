A Douglasville woman has been charged with arson for starting a fire at an extended stay hotel.
Macy Bell, 23, was charged with arson for a lobby fire at WoodSprings Suites in Lithia Springs.
According to an arrest warrant, Bell allegedly used some pamphlets in the lobby of the hotel and started a fire early Tuesday morning.
The fire, which happened around 5 a.m., caused a cloth chair to catch fire which caused curtains to burn, according to the arrest warrant.
Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette confirmed that Bell was a resident at the hotel.
Jolivette said no one was injured.
The fire activated the sprinkler system in the room at the hotel located at 1356 Trae Lane, the warrant stated.
Jolivette said the incident is still under investigation.
Bell is being held in the county jail without bond for the incident.
