A Douglasville woman has been arrested for allegedly making physical contact with and spitting on a bus driver.
Shanay Maddox, 33, has been charged with simple battery and abuse/insult of public school teacher/administrator/bus driver for a March 4 incident on a school bus.
According to an arrest warrant, Maddox was advised that minor children were present on the bus as she continued “to yell, spit on the victim and verbally abused the victim” at a stop on West Strickland Street.
Maddox refused to leave the bus during the 5:30 p.m. incident, according to the warrant.
She was arrested on March 10, according to jail records.
When the bus driver got on the bus radio, Maddox allegedly knocked it out of her hand, according to the arrest warrant.
The simple battery charges stem from her making physical contact with the bus driver, the warrant stated.
The school system issued the following statement Monday afternoon:
“An incident involving one of our bus drivers is alarming and unsettling. Our employees work tirelessly to serve our students. They have all earned our community’s trust, respect, and gratitude. Their safety, and the well-being of all our students, remain the Douglas County School System’s District’s highest priority. District policy makes it clear that any criminal behavior against our school community is unacceptable.
“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County School System Police Department will continue investigating this incident in accordance with district protocols and procedures. All parties found to be involved will be held responsible to the fullest extent allowable. The school system will not release any further information out of respect to the employee’s privacy.”
Maddox posted a $5,000 bond on March 11, according to jail records.
