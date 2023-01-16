Chad Word became the newest member of the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration last week.
Word, who replaces Republican Bob Proctor on the board, was sworn in Jan. 10 by Probate Judge Christina Peterson.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 7:30 pm
Word attended his first meeting last Thursday and was among the unanimous votes to keep Myesha Good as the elections board chairman for 2023.
Before joining the elections board, Word served as a poll worker, assistant manager, and poll manager at Dog River Library.
Word and his wife Rachael have been married for 27 years, according to his county bio. They have a son Levi, and a daughter Olivia who were present when he was sworn in.
Word is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, and has moved 19 times in his professional career. This family has lived in the City of Douglasville for 11 years. He is an active Deacon and Bible study leader at First Baptist Villa Rica.
Word has worked for Jacobs Engineering for 20 years currently managing the ESPLOST capital program for Fulton County Schools. He also moonlights as a health coach to empower people to lose weight and live healthy lifestyles.
Word has a B.S. in Construction Engineering and Management from Purdue University and enjoys family time, travel, hanging with friends, being in church, bike riding, golf, and genealogy.
