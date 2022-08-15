SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta recently hammered the first nails on the eighth and final house in Veterans Place, the all veteran neighborhood in Douglasville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta recently hammered the first nails on the eighth and final house in Veterans Place, the all veteran neighborhood in Douglasville.
The final homeowner is Lisa Montgomery, a partially disabled, retired veteran of the U.S. Navy. She has one daughter, Serenity, who is 10 years old, and a grown son, Jawan, who is 23 years old.
“Building a Habitat home for me and my family would mean the world to me. I grew up in the foster care system, so I never had a permanent place to call home,” Montgomery said.
She added: “Family dinner every Sunday is something we do, and I look forward to having those dinners in my own home with my family.”
The home will be completed on Oct. 1. Home sponsors include the Winn 3 Charitable Fund, Alexander High School, Reliance Worldwide Corporation, Masco, Linetec Services, Bills Backers of Atlanta, Ram Partners, Frank Moran, HRC and Croy Engineering.
Veterans Place is located on four acres, which NW Metro Atlanta Habitat purchased in 2016 from the Douglas County Housing Authority. Out of the 1,300 Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide, this was the second all-veteran communities in the country.
“We built this rare neighborhood on Military Way to serve those who have served and create a true community for Veterans and their families,” says Jessica Gill, Habitat for Humanity, NW Metro Atlanta CEO. “For all the sponsors and volunteers who have made this undertaking a reality — we salute you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.