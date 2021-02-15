Work on a long awaited turn lane at one of the busiest intersections in Douglas County is expected to get under way later this year.
Terry Gable, SPLOST Project Manager for the county, gave an update on plans for the intersection at Highway 5 northbound and Douglas Boulevard during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners work session.
Gable said the northbound turn lane is currently in the design phase and that several parcels still need to be acquired before construction can begin.
Miguel Valentin, director of the Douglas County Department of Transportation, said after the meeting the county anticipates advertising the project for construction later this year.
Gable said construction should begin by late summer or early fall with construction taking about nine months.
Valentin said that would put the projected completion date on the turn lane into the second quarter of 2022.
Gable also gave updates on other road projects at Tuesday’s meeting.
He said the county’s resurfacing program should start in the late spring or early summer.
The Stewart Mill Road intersection improvement at Reynolds Road is in the right-of-way phase, Gable said. He said construction at the dangerous intersection should be underway this summer.
The Bright Road and John West Road intersection and the Sweetwater Church Road and Dorris Road intersection are both in the punch-list phase, Gable said. Both projects are fully open to traffic and substantially completed, he said.
Work continues on the Post Road bridge project over Dog River. Gable said the beams have been set and that they are 120-feet-long to span the river.
“They’re making good progress,” Gable said. “Everybody’s fighting the weather and the rain.”
He said the project is on pace to be completed by the summer.
Gable said GreyStone Power had completed projects to install lights at the Interstate 20 interchanges with Lee Road and Highway 5. As of last week they were completing installation of lights along I-20 at Thornton Road and Chapel Hill Road, he said.
He said Georgia Power is waiting on the Georgia Department of Transportation to complete required changes on a ramp to get lights at Interstate 20 and Post Road installed. Gable said for the I-20 at Liberty Road intersection, Georgia Power is waiting on light fixtures to start work there.
He said work has started on installing a traffic signal at Highway 92 and Riverside Parkway. He said the only responsibility the county had in the project is providing the poles for the signals.
