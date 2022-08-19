Fans of the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves will get a chance to have their photo taken with the Commissioner’s Trophy next week in Douglasville.
The trophy will be at the Academy Sports + Outdoors on Concourse Parkway on Thursday Aug. 25 from 4-7 p.m.
The stop in Douglasville is part of the World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist.
The tour includes 151 stops across the Southeast in honor of the Braves 151st year as a franchise.
Last year, the Braves won their fourth World Series title in franchise history and second title since moving to Atlanta in 1966.
Other stops for the trophy next week include the Academy Sports in Snellville on Friday, Aug. 26, the Academy Sports in Dunwoody on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the Downtown Historic Courthouse in Monroe, Ga., on Sunday, Aug. 28.
