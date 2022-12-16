Thirty years ago, the owner of wreath company in Harrington, Maine found himself with a surplus of the Christmas greenery and wondered how he could find an outlet for his overstocked inventory. A memory from when he was a 12-year boy provided the answer.

Morrill Worcester, founder of Worcester Wreath Company, visited Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Washington, D.C. after winning a trip to the nation’s capital as a paper boy for the Bangor Daily News. The trip to D.C. was something he would never forget, but the visit to Arlington made an indelible impact on the young man.

