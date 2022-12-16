Thirty years ago, the owner of wreath company in Harrington, Maine found himself with a surplus of the Christmas greenery and wondered how he could find an outlet for his overstocked inventory. A memory from when he was a 12-year boy provided the answer.
Morrill Worcester, founder of Worcester Wreath Company, visited Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Washington, D.C. after winning a trip to the nation’s capital as a paper boy for the Bangor Daily News. The trip to D.C. was something he would never forget, but the visit to Arlington made an indelible impact on the young man.
So, with the assistance of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made to transport the wreaths 725 miles south to DC and have them placed on the grave sites at the 640-acre sanctuary.
The tradition continues at Arlington and through the years it has extended to more than 3,400 cemeteries throughout the world, including Jones-Wynn’s Meadowbrook Memory Gardens at 1100 NE Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.
A total of 258 veterans buried at Meadowbrook Memorial Park were honored with a wreath or small American flag by members of Fairfield Plantation’s American Legion Post 338 in 2021. This year’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, according to David Dunlap of Post 338.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.