Editor’s note: The play “Small Time” was performed for three shows last weekend. The following is Sentinel Editor Ron Daniel’s review of the show.
When Russell Wright’s “Argle” showed up at his new neighbors’ house for dinner, his eyes bulging and his mannerisms robotic, the audience for Terry Miller’s new play “Small Time” knew it was in for a treat.
Wright stole the show over the weekend during three performances at 4 Your Occasions Event Center.
“Small Time” was the latest effort by the Douglasville Community Theater, led by the husband and wife director/producer team of Tawania and Herschel Grangent and Miller, the local architect and city councilman.
Miller also wrote the theater’s first play, “The Long Ball,” which debuted in 2019.
Miller said Saturday’s showing of “Small Time” was close to a sellout with at least 100 people in attendance. The Friday and Sunday performances had roughly half that, Miller said.
“All three audiences were totally into the play,” Miller said.
Wright and the other actors in “Small Time” were a big reason for that engagement.
The premise was simple enough: A couple invites a new neighbor over for dinner and realizes over the course of the evening the neighbor is probably a space alien.
Wright’s range as an actor was on display over the course of the two-hour show. When the show started, he was in full-on space alien mode and the audience and the other actors were left to figure out whether “Argle” was actually from Scotland as he professed during dinner or actually from another planet.
After the intermission, “Dash and Jonie,” a married couple played by Cameron Bohn and Britney Chappell, along with friends “Stan” (Jason Harmon) and “Brenda” (Stephanie Jeter) start to question their original assumptions after seeing a letter “Argle” wrote to his wife that leads them to believe maybe he’s just crazy.
When “Argle” shows back up and questions why the others are reading his personal mail, the robot act is gone, replaced brilliantly by Wright with a character who acts normal and seems genuinely hurt that the others have violated his privacy.
But the show ends with a cameo appearance by Terry Miller as Traveler No. 1 sending “Argle,” suitcase in hand, to travel to another planet.
Next up for the theater, Herschel Grangent said he is working on bringing a live comedy show to Douglasville at 4 Your Occasions in July. He said the hope is to make the shows a regular thing so that locals can enjoy entertainment without having to travel to Atlanta.
Visit Douglasville Community Theater at www.douglasvillecommunitytheater.com to learn more.
