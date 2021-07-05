After 15 years, the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority (WSA) has officially completed their Floodprone Structures Mitigation project.
The project was initially started in order to update FEMA flood maps across Douglas County and ended up helping 31 homeowners in the area move away from floodplains that could potentially be destructive to their property.
The management of floodplains is an integral process of stormwater management. Since WSA began contracted stormwater services with Douglasville and Douglas County in 2004, they have been committed to the management of stormwater runoff and other processes related to it. Research for the project started in 2006, and the last house was demolished in the spring of 2021.
To facilitate the project, homeowners in an identified floodplain that wished to participate in the program filled out an agreement that allowed WSA to evaluate their property and issue an elevation certificate. The elevation certificate would then be given to GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency), who would determine whether the homeowner was eligible for grant funding.
For those properties that qualified for grant funding, WSA would make a fair market value offer to the homeowner for their property. Participation in the program was strictly voluntary for homeowners, and WSA only acquired properties from those homeowners wishing to sell. Once WSA was in possession of this house, it would be demolished and left as greenspace, and restricted from any future development.
“The floodprone structures program was an absolute win for Douglasville and Douglas County,” said Brian Keel, WSA’s engineering manager. “It has helped hundreds of residents identify potential flooding risks and make informed decisions about their property. This has been a long-term project for WSA, spanning about 15 years, but it was a necessary one to keep our community safe and educated about risks of flooding.”
WSA encourages homeowners who are currently within or near floodplains to educate themselves on flooding risk and to consider acquiring flood insurance to protect themselves in the case of a flood related incident.
Anyone with questions about flooding or floodplains in Douglas County can reach out to WSA by calling 770-949-7617.
