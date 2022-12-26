The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority’s bond rating was upgraded recently, which officials say will help with the upcoming reservoir expansion.
Standard & Poor’s reevaluated WSA’s creditworthiness in October and issued a bond rating of AA, according to Lyndsey Sargent, communications coordinator for the Water and Sewer Authority.
WSA’s bond rating had been at AA-, which was issued in August of 2020 with the uncertainty of the pandemic looming, Sargent said.
The S&P’s highest letter grade in its ratings for investment grade bonds is AAA, followed by AA+, AA, AA-, BBB+, BBB, BBB-. Bonds with those ratings are considered the safest, and entities with those ratings get the best interest rates.
Grades of BB+ and lower are considered speculative and are known as “high-yield” or “junk bonds.”
“Overall, S&P was very pleased with our strong financial performance – balancing the Authority’s needs with customer’s needs through the pandemic, maintaining rate affordability, and having a robust capital improvements plan for the future all played a part in their decision,” said Gil Shearouse, executive director of the WSA. “Our new rating will certainly be beneficial as we start the next phase of the Dog River Reservoir expansion project.”
Shearouse said the $200 million expansion of the Dog River Reservoir — the main water source for county residents and businesses — is “currently the largest public infrastructure improvement project in Douglas County.”
The expansion will raise the height of the current reservoir by 35 feet, Shearouse said, allowing it to impound 6.5 billion gallons of water and securing adequate water resources for the next 50 years.
WSA has been working on the reservoir expansion for more than five years — security permits, surveying and doing intensive planning, he said.
Bids were recently received for the first phase of physical projects to relocate the two raw water pumping stations.
