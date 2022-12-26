WSA

The projected $200 million expansion of the Dog River Reservoir will provide water resources for the county for the next 50 years. A recent bond rating upgrade for WSA is expected to be 'beneficial' for the project, WSA Executive Director Gil Shearouse said.

The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority’s bond rating was upgraded recently, which officials say will help with the upcoming reservoir expansion.

Standard & Poor’s reevaluated WSA’s creditworthiness in October and issued a bond rating of AA, according to Lyndsey Sargent, communications coordinator for the Water and Sewer Authority.

