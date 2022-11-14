What started out as a dream four years ago is now the reality of home ownership for eight military veterans.
Monday afternoon, the Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta held a yellow ribbon ceremony as the last of the veterans moved into Veterans Place on Military Way in Douglasville.
Out of 1,100 Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide, this is one of three all-veterans communities in
“Because of the bond you all share as veterans, this village has come to life,” said Christine Morris, Chief Development Officer, Habitat NWMA. “We salute what you accomplished and what you did for our country.”
Veterans Place is composed
of eight ranch-style homes on
four acres off of Chicago Avenue. The residents are veterans of
the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force.
Habitat NWMA purchased the land in 2016 from the Douglas County Housing Authority.
Four of the homes were funded through a $600,000 Community HOME Investment Program
(CHIP) grant that the City of Douglasville secured through
the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Habitat leaders thanked the
city and county governments for helping bring Veterans Place to a reality.
“You now have equity and generational wealth to pass on,” Morris said.
She noted that the first home
in the small subdivision was originally appraised at $130,000 but now has a $227,000 market value.
“The blessing of the neighborhood is to salute our veterans for their service,” said Rick Gieryn, Board Chair of Habitat NWMA. “We don’t do this unless we have a village of volunteers.”
The veterans were appreciative of the community.
“Living here has been a pleasure,” said Portia Cook, a Navy veteran. “Everybody is like family. We have that instant camaraderie. We definitely look out for each other.”
The last resident to move is was Navy veteran Lisa Montgomery. Ironically, Montgomery and Cook were stationed together in Virginia during part of their service.
“It is definitely a small world,” Cook said. “Everyone here is from a familiar background.”
Commented
