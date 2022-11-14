DOUNWS-11-15-22 VETERANS

Residents of Veterans Place celebrate the final home being built during a yellow ribbon ceremony Monday afternoon. The subdivision, which consists of eight homes for military veterans, is one of only three Habitat for Humanity communities nationwide that was built exclusively for veterans.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

What started out as a dream four years ago is now the reality of home ownership for eight military veterans.

Monday afternoon, the Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta held a yellow ribbon ceremony as the last of the veterans moved into Veterans Place on Military Way in Douglasville.

